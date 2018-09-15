Skip to Main Content
Prince Edward County man killed in crash between truck, e-bike
New

Prince Edward County man killed in crash between truck, e-bike

A 78-year-old man from Athol, Ont., died in a crash Saturday afternoon between a truck and an e-bike.

Ralph Chantrill, 78, pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
Ralph Chantrill, 78, of Athol, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon, OPP said. (CBC)

A 78-year-old Prince Edward County man died in a crash Saturday afternoon between a truck and an e-bike.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene of the collision on County Road 8 near County Road 25 shortly before 5 p.m.

Ralph Chantrill of Athol, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

A 50-year-old Belleville, Ont., man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sunday for a bail hearing.

As of 9 p.m., County Road 8 was still closed between County Road 25 and Bradley Cross Road.

Police continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us