Crash in Prince Edward County sends 5 to hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County Friday night sent five people to hospital, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Bill Dickson, a spokesperson for the OPP in eastern Ontario, said a young child of an unknown age is among those hurt. It's too early to say how badly injured the people are, he said.

Emergency responders were called to the crash at County Road 1 and Alexander Road near Consecon, Ont. shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, Dickson said.

Crash investigators will be examining the scene through Friday evening. As of 9:45 p.m. roads in the area were closed.

Consecon is 214 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.