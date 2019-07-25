Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after fetus found in Little Italy
Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a fetus on Preston Street Thursday morning.

Investigation at Preston and Somerset streets

CBC News ·
Police tape cordons off a storefront and bench on Preston Street on Thursday morning. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Officers are focusing on an area on Preston Street near Somerset Street.

They were first called there at about 7:10 a.m. when a passerby made the discovery.

Police are looking for the mother, saying they're concerned for her health.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 5944.

Someone wrote: 'Jesus take care of this child that lies here' in what looks like chalk inside the cordoned-off area. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)
