Police investigating after fetus found in Little Italy
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a fetus on Preston Street Thursday morning.
Investigation at Preston and Somerset streets
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a fetus on Preston Street Thursday morning.
Officers are focusing on an area on Preston Street near Somerset Street.
They were first called there at about 7:10 a.m. when a passerby made the discovery.
Police are looking for the mother, saying they're concerned for her health.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 5944.