Prescott shuttle bus ready to roll this fall

A bus company in Prescott, Ont., plans to test out a new shuttle service to help people get around town, and says it doesn't need any public funding to make it happen.

The South Coast Shuttle is set to begin Sept. 1, 2018, and will seat eight passengers, run for eight hours daily during peak times and cost passengers $4 per ride.

The one-year pilot project was unanimously approved by the Town of Prescott's council at a June 4 meeting.

At first the shuttle will travel back and forth around central Prescott — an area of about five square kilometres.

Company owner Angela Smale said it may not be a long route, but the service is still needed.

"Prescott is a lower income area. We've got a lot of single-parent families without vehicles, we've got single-car families, and we've got a lot of seniors who can no longer drive. So of course they all need to get around town," Smale told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

"It's just basically going to wind its way up and down the roads from west to centre and east to centre. Obviously we hope to expand that later on and go into our surrounding counties, which are Edwardsburgh, Cardinal, Augusta and Maitland."

Plans for sponsorship, advertising

With no public funding, how will the company make a go of it? Smale said it shouldn't be a problem.

"First of all, we're not a big company so we don't have big overhead, and we're not looking to get rich. And the Ministry of Transportation has different levels of requirements for smaller and larger vehicles, and since this vehicle has under 10 passengers, we won't require any special expensive licensing ... and that means our insurance is going to be much lower, maintenance costs are going to be much lower, and the running costs are going to be much lower," she said.

"And also, we are going to be trying to get sponsorship and sell advertising on the bus to help supplement."

Smale also hopes to eventually lower the cost for seniors.

The pilot project will run for a year to assess demand, and if they decide there's enough interest to expand into neighbouring counties, Smale said they'd be eligible to apply for some government grants.

"I'm hoping that this has the potential to become a blueprint for other small communities," she added.

Prescott is about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa.

South Coast Shuttle has been operating for a year and its primary business is getting people in Prescott, Ottawa and Cornwall to and from the Ogdensburg International Airport in New York state.