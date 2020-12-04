As the Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury, Ont., enters week 10 of its COVID-19 outbreak, an administrator is opening up about the "overwhelming" situation inside — the unrelenting stress, the strain on staff and the need to rebuild confidence in this small community's long-term care home.

Stéphane Parisien, chief administrative officer for the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, says he lies awake at night thinking about the families of residents at the municipally run facility, and what they've gone through.

"It's like a spider web, it just doesn't stop. It's devastating," Parisien said.

Chronic delays in getting test results meant the virus quickly spread throughout the facility, he said.

To date, 109 of approximately 130 residents remaining in the facility have contracted the virus. Sixty-eight staff members have also tested positive. More than a dozen residents have died.

"We've lost 14 right now. It's too many," said Parisien.

'Mom was in agony'

In the early morning of Nov. 2, Alain Ménard got a call from the Prescott and Russell Residence telling him that his mom, Annette Cliff, had died.

She'd only lived there for about a month, having been transferred from the nearby Hawkesbury General Hospital at the end of September into an isolated room. She was recovering from lung inflammation.

While in isolation, she somehow contracted COVID-19.

"In the end, my mom was in agony," said Ménard. "I would like that to be avoided for other residents."

Within days of Cliff's arrival at the home, it was in lockdown. Unable to visit, Ménard said his mom called him and reported what was happening.

"She felt abandoned by the team, and she had severe bowel problems and it took a couple of hours, for instance, to clean her up, and there was some on the floor. [It] took a day for them to clean the floor," he said.

The home has been criticized for leaving residents in bed without physiotherapy, baths or clean clothing.

With so many staff members COVID-19-positive or otherwise off sick, and others too scared to come to work, these conditions were unavoidable, according to Parisien.

No 'SWAT' team, no military

"We were so short-staffed that we were having a hard time feeding everybody and changing diapers on others," he said. "The hospital gown was the way to go to respect their dignity and not leave them friggin' naked on the bed."

There was no "SWAT" team sent in by the province, nor was there military assistance from the federal government.

Management did call for help, but the Hawkesbury hospital had no workers to spare. The Canadian Red Cross eventually filled a void, but it wasn't the panacea needed, Parisien said.

"The Red Cross is not the cavalry. There are quite a number of limitations to what the Red Cross can do," he said. "They can help us with the infectious protocols, but they don't provide the human resources to help us feed or change residents."

In the end, it was the municipality's own paramedics who came to the rescue, at a cost of about 50 per cent more than the personal support workers hired in nursing homes.

Call to 911

Ménard said his mom was desperate for help.

"Toward the end of her life, she called 911 to get an ambulance to bring her to the Hawkesbury General because she felt she wasn't treated properly, and [the home] refused access to the ambulance," he said.

Administrators said they were unable to comment on that 911 call. Ménard said the lack of communication left the families in the dark.

"Calls were never returned. The few times that we did talk with them, they didn't have much information for us. It was very frustrating," he said.

Ménard's family wants answers as to why things happened the way they did.

"Are there things we should have done better? Yes, in terms of communications, we should have communicated to the families in a faster, more efficient way. But it was overwhelming," Parisien said. "It's unprecedented."

The home's staffing is returning to pre-outbreak levels, but it's still not enough. Parisien said recruitment and retention is an ongoing struggle.

He said he plans to keep a wing of the facility empty in case they once again have to isolate residents. For now, they're celebrating small victories, like the latest test results.

"A zero count for residents is a small success. It's not something to hang your hat on, but it's certainly something to build upon," said Parisien. "I'll take just about anything right now to try to rebuild confidence and to get out of this."