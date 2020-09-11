Future of Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail secured for next decade

The United Counties of Prescott-Russell will contribute $540,000 to the Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail over the next decade — an amount that will ensure the trail's survival for years to come.

The contribution breaks down as follows: $70,000 for the first two years and $50,000 for each of the subsequent eight years of the agreement, according to reporting by Radio-Canada.

In August 2016, some mayors in eastern Ontario questioned the relevance of maintaining the 72-kilometre trail, noting it goes largely underused.

Agreement in principle struck in early November

But in early November and at the end of a long saga of negotiations, the Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail Corporation was able to reach an agreement in principle with the owner of this 72-kilometre corridor, VIA Rail.

The corporation is a non‑profit organization that manages the development and operation of the trail, which is built on a former railway line.

"This agreement will turn a piece of railway heritage into a thriving green space for locals and for outdoor enthusiasts from everywhere," said Dominique Lemay, VIA Rail's chief operating officer, in a press release on Nov. 9.

The Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail stretches from Rigaud, Que., to the eastern boundary of Ottawa. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

"I am confident that the proposed solution will support the longevity of the Recreational Trail and give people in Prescott and Russel the chance to enjoy the trail for years to come," Stéphane Sarrazin, warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, said in the same press release.

The trail crosses through the Ontario communities of Saint-Eugène, East Hawkesbury, Champlain, The Nation, Alfred and Plantagenet and Clarence-Rockland.

It provides a link from Rigaud, Que., all the way to the eastern boundary of Ottawa.

The trail has 100 culverts and a total of eight bridges that require maintenance.