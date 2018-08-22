Suspected ammonia leak permanently closes Prescott ice rink

A probable ammonia leak in the ice plant system at the Leo Boivin Community Centre in Prescott, Ont., has forced officials to permanently close the rink.

The town's refrigeration contractor, CIMCO, did pressure testing of the arena floor in light of the October 2017 death of three arena workers in Fernie, B.C. and recent closure of a rink in Goderich, Ont., due to problems with ammonia refrigeration systems.

The pressure test failed, indicating a leak in the refrigeration system, and the decision to decommission the rink in Prescott was made at an emergency special council meeting held Tuesday.

Woke up this morning and the news still stings. Our beloved Leo Boivin arena is being shut down due to ammonia leaks. Feel bad for the hockey players, figure skaters, and small businesses who are going to be crushed as the biggest economic driver in the winter being closed. —@leoboivintourny

"This is a very sad day for all of us in the Town of Prescott," Mayor Brett Todd said in a media release issued Tuesday.

"While we have been working toward the construction of a new Leo Boivin Community Centre, we expected to have at least a few more years left at this current beloved facility."

Town staff are now exploring other recreational uses for the building, about 95 kilometres south of Ottawa.