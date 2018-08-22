Skip to Main Content
Suspected ammonia leak permanently closes Prescott ice rink

Suspected ammonia leak permanently closes Prescott ice rink

A probable ammonia leak in the ice plant system at the Leo Boivin Community Centre in Prescott, Ont., has forced officials to permanently close the rink.

Town staff looking into other uses for rink area at Leo Boivin Community Centre

CBC News ·
The ice rink at the Leo Boivin Community Centre in Prescott, Ont., has been decommissioned due to a probable ammonia leak. (Google Street View)

A probable ammonia leak in the ice plant system at the Leo Boivin Community Centre in Prescott, Ont., has forced officials to permanently close the rink.

The town's refrigeration contractor, CIMCO, did pressure testing of the arena floor in light of the October 2017 death of three arena workers in Fernie, B.C. and recent closure of a rink in Goderich, Ont., due to problems with ammonia refrigeration systems.

The pressure test failed, indicating a leak in the refrigeration system, and the decision to decommission the rink in Prescott was made at an emergency special council meeting held Tuesday.

"This is a very sad day for all of us in the Town of Prescott," Mayor Brett Todd said in a media release issued Tuesday.

"While we have been working toward the construction of a new Leo Boivin Community Centre, we expected to have at least a few more years left at this current beloved facility."

Town staff are now exploring other recreational uses for the building, about 95 kilometres south of Ottawa.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us