Inquest announced into excavator operator's death

A coroner's inquest will be held into the death of a 77-year-old man who died while operating an excavator near Prescott, Ont.

The inquest into the July 2017 death of Clifford "Raymond" Lloyd was announced Monday by Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, the regional coroner.

The Lakefield, Ont., man was operating a dragline excavator at a quarry on McCully Road when it tipped and fell into a pond.

At the time of the incident, Ontario Provincial police said Lloyd was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The mandatory inquest will look into the circumstances of Lloyd's death and make recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

Dates for the inquest have not yet been set.