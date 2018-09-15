Glut of requests threatens Prescott memorial bench program

If you've ever been to Prescott in eastern Ontario near Brockville, you may have wandered the marina and sat on one of its many benches to gaze out onto the St. Lawrence River.

That moment of rest was likely thanks to someone in the community who paid tribute to a loved one through the town's memorial bench program.

But now there's a backlog of requests for benches in certain highly desired locations, such as the river, and a motion by the town's treasurer at the committee of the whole meeting last week proposed eliminating the bench program altogether and replacing it with a memorial tree program, which is also cheaper.

The benches cost about $1,500 to $2,000 and require regular maintenance work, while the trees cost about $400 to $500 and don't need much upkeep, according to Mayor Brett Todd.

For his part, however, Todd hopes the bench program is here to stay.

Brett Todd, the mayor of Prescott, still hopes the town can offer the bench program. (Stu Mills/CBC)

'It's been a great program'

"My perspective on it is it's been a great program, it's been very successful for a lot of years," he told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Monday.

"There are quite a few [benches], and one of the reasons staff [brought] this back for a look at the whole program is because everybody wants, of course, that key location overlooking the river or ... a play structure by the river, something like that. So it is sort of at the point where we have filled up a lot of the key locations.

"I'd hate to see it end simply because we have a few areas that are going to be overstocked, especially when we do have some locations that sure could use a bench, such as certain parts of our downtown."

(Brett Todd)

Todd said the bench program started in the 1970s or 1980s, while the town was busy redeveloping the waterfront.

"There was a real interest from residents about helping out with that and dedicating benches and funding them for their loved ones," he said.

"I'm hoping we can find a solution to offer it, simply because it has become something of a Prescott tradition over quite a number of years now."

The committee of the whole voted to punt the memorial tree program proposal to town council for approval on Sept. 24, and to request more detailed information from town staff about the existing bench program.