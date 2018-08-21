Prescott explosion injures 1

One man is under arrest and another in hospital following an explosion at a commercial building in Prescott, Ont., Monday afternoon, police say.

OPP were called to the building at 205 Churchill Rd. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is still in custody. A 30-year-old man was sent to hospital with head trauma.

Firefighters also responded to the scene.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.