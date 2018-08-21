Prescott explosion injures 1
One man is under arrest and another in hospital following an explosion at a commercial building in Prescott, Ont., Monday afternoon, police say.
Man, 36, arrested following blast at commercial building Monday
One man is under arrest and another in hospital following an explosion at a commercial building in Prescott, Ont., Monday afternoon, police say.
OPP were called to the building at 205 Churchill Rd. shortly after 5:30 p.m.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is still in custody. A 30-year-old man was sent to hospital with head trauma.
Firefighters also responded to the scene.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.