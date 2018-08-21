Skip to Main Content
Prescott explosion injures 1

Prescott explosion injures 1

One man is under arrest and another in hospital following an explosion at a commercial building in Prescott, Ont., Monday afternoon, police say.

Man, 36, arrested following blast at commercial building Monday

CBC News ·
OPP have a 36-year-old man in custody and are investigating the cause of the explosion. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

One man is under arrest and another in hospital following an explosion at a commercial building in Prescott, Ont., Monday afternoon, police say.

OPP were called to the building at 205 Churchill Rd. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is still in custody. A 30-year-old man was sent to hospital with head trauma.

Firefighters also responded to the scene.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us