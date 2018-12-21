Thieves target donation bins in Prescott, Kemptville

Thieves stole or destroyed clothing donation bins in south of Ottawa this week in a spree police believe may be linked to similar crimes in the capital.

Grenville County OPP said someone tried to take a bin from the Canadian Tire parking lot in Prescott, Ont., around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The thieves were unsuccessful, but the bin was damaged beyond repair, police said.

As the investigation widened, police realized bins were missing from a Giant Tiger store in Prescott and a street corner in Kemptville, Ont., about 40 kilometres north.

The bins each cost about $1,000, police said.

OPP believe the thefts are related to "unspecified" reports of similar incidents in Ottawa and Smiths Falls, Ont.

In one case, a man accused of stealing bins was charged with mischief and possessing property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.