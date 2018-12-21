Thieves target donation bins in Prescott, Kemptville
OPP believe thefts linked to similar crimes in Ottawa, Smiths Falls
Thieves stole or destroyed clothing donation bins in south of Ottawa this week in a spree police believe may be linked to similar crimes in the capital.
Grenville County OPP said someone tried to take a bin from the Canadian Tire parking lot in Prescott, Ont., around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The thieves were unsuccessful, but the bin was damaged beyond repair, police said.
As the investigation widened, police realized bins were missing from a Giant Tiger store in Prescott and a street corner in Kemptville, Ont., about 40 kilometres north.
The bins each cost about $1,000, police said.
OPP believe the thefts are related to "unspecified" reports of similar incidents in Ottawa and Smiths Falls, Ont.
In one case, a man accused of stealing bins was charged with mischief and possessing property obtained by crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.