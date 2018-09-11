Doug Ford hints he's eyeing Ottawa city council

As he digs in for a fight to slash the size of Toronto's city council, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is now hinting he's eyeing other councils in Ontario, including Ottawa's.

In an interview with Global News Radio 640 Toronto, when asked whether he'd consider shrinking other city councils in Ontario, Ford said he's focusing on Toronto but hinted Ottawa could be on his radar.

"I've had numerous calls from Ottawa, I'll tell you. I don't know what's going on out in Ottawa, but I'm getting endless calls from the Ottawa region," he said.

"As a matter of fact, I've been getting calls all over the province."

No plans earlier this summer

The comment comes after Ford suggested earlier this summer that Ottawa's wards and councillors are not on the chopping block.

"Let's not even compare Ottawa," Ford told reporters in July.

"It's apples and oranges. Apples and oranges when you compare a town the size of Ottawa, a beautiful city compared to a city the size of Toronto. You can't even compare it."

Last month, during a speech at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's annual conference in Ottawa, Ford said he had no plans to unilaterally slash the size of other city councils.

"I occasionally get asked if I have plans to introduce a similar law here in Ottawa or elsewhere in the province," he said. "We do not have plans for similar legislation in our future."

The Premier was clear in his AMO speech that he has no intention to reduce the size of council in Ottawa. —@MacLeodLisa

Ottawa city councillors react

Coun. Stephen Blais told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday that he supports a smaller city council for Ottawa, but doesn't support any cuts by the provincial government.

"I don't support the province coming in and doing it to Ottawa. I support Ottawa having a conversation about if it should happen," Blais said.

"The city is going to be doing a process after this upcoming election to prepare for the 2022 election to look at ward boundaries and to discuss whether or not ... council should be bigger or smaller or if the ward boundaries continue to make sense based on where they're drawn today."

Coun. Jeff Leiper, meanwhile, said he's "alarmed" by Ford's comments, and that "residents should be alarmed as well.

"Kitchissippi ward is probably one of the busiest wards of the city. I'm not going to be able to do my job if I have a much larger geography attached to the ward."

Speaking at Ottawa city hall during a Mayor's breakfast event, Nepean MPP and cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod reiterated that the size of Ottawa city council should not be changed, because the situation is different than Toronto's. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

McLeod backs status quo

News of Ford's comments landed just as Nepean MPP and cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod was delivering a speech at the mayor's breakfast series at Ottawa City Hall.

"People may be calling, [but] I know, having spoken with the premier's office last night that there's zero intention to reduce the size of city council here," MacLeod told reporters after her speech.

Asked if she'd be in favour of cutting Ottawa city council down to size, MacLeod said the issue hasn't been on her radar.

"I haven't thought about it. Ottawa is a very unique city in the fact that we had a large amalgamation 20 years ago," she said.

"I think we've a good opportunity to continue to support this current size of council."