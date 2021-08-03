Boil water advisory still in effect for section of Renfrew

A boil water advisory remains in effect for on section of Renfrew, Ont., after a major water main break over the long weekend.

The advisory was issued Saturday evening after a drop in pressure from the town's water supply system.

Residents and businesses north of the Bonnechere River should not drink the water or use it for baby formula, making juice, ice, washing produce or brushing their teeth, according to a notice posted on the town's website.

People are asked to either bring their water to a rapid boil for one minute or use bottled water.

The town said the first samples sent for analysis were clear and officials are waiting on the results from a second batch, which should be available by Wednesday morning.