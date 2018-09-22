Here's where power is out across the region

Damage from Friday night's tornado has left about 150,000 households across the region without power.

As of Saturday morning, 119,308 customers in Ottawa were still without power. Some of the largest concentration of outages are in the Knoxdale-Merivale, Barrhaven, Gloucester-South Nepean, Somerset, Kitchissippi, and Orléans areas.

More than 80 poles have been damaged or torn down across Ottawa

It is unclear when power will be fully restored. Traffic lights are also out in several spots across the city. They should be treated as a four-way stop.

Power was restored to about 50,000 people Saturday morning and crews continue to address damage across the city.

You can check the estimated power restoration time in your neighbourhood here.

If you are experiencing a power outage, you can contact Hydro Ottawa to report it at 613-738-0188.

Gatineau

About 48,800 Hydro-Québec customers are also without power as of Saturday morning.

The Mont-Bleu neighbourhood in Hull is experiencing the significant outages, as well as the areas surrounding Les Promenades mall.

You can report a power outage to Hydro-Québec by calling 1-800-790-2424.

A full map of the outages in the Ouataouais region is available here.

Hydro-Québec's map of power outages as of 8:41 a.m. on Saturday morning. The black triangles represent significant outages. (Hydro-Québec)

What to do if your power is out

Hydro Ottawa recommends taking the following steps if you are without power.

Turn off all lights and unplug appliances and electronics to help avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.

Clear valuables from your basement if you have a sump pump without backup power, in case of flooding.

Food in your fridge and freezer will keep for up to 48 hours without power, so try to minimize opening and closing the doors of those appliances.

Close room doors to keep the heat in.

Use flashlights, as candles can be a fire hazard. If you have to use candles, keep them away from drapes and carpets. Never leave the flame unattended.

Use camp stoves and barbecues outdoors.

Only use backup power generators outside.

If electrical wires come in contact with your home or car, do not touch the wires. Call the power company immediately and don't exit your car. If you come across downed power poles or lines, stay at least 10 metres back.