Some residents and business owners in Chelsea, Que., say they're frustrated about power outages they believe are happening far too frequently.

Chelsea Mayor Caryl Green said she's heard of five power outages since January that have lasted several hours, along with a number of shorter ones.

Green said the power situation has gotten so unreliable that some local businesses have invested in backup power generators.

"We have to ensure a good service and a reliable service," Green said Saturday.

"I am hearing from business owners that it's creating problems for them. We have a pharmacy, we have a dentist and vet clinic — and when there's a break in service, it really does affect them."

Chelsea Mayor Caryl Green says the spotty power service in her town simply isn't acceptable. (Francis Olmstead/Radio-Canada)

'More than frustrating'

According to Hydro Quebec's own statistics, in wooded areas like Chelsea, roughly 70 per cent of outages are caused by trees or branches falling on power lines because of lightning strikes or heavy winds.

Manuela Teixeira owns the Chelsea Pub and several other local businesses, and says all the outages are cutting into her profits.

When it becomes too frequent, it becomes very, very frustrating. - Chelsea Pub owner Manuela Teixeira

"Whenever that happens, we have to close down the business. We have to manage a loss in terms of food, in terms of things that we have inside that have to be kept in the cold," she said.

"When it becomes too frequent, it becomes very, very frustrating."

Kassandra Mcneill, co-owner and manager of MJ.M.D Pizza De Luigi Pizza, said a loss of power means a loss of customers.

The outages have been frequent enough to affect her business, especially when the phone ends up being cut off.

"People are trying to reach you, and then clients actually do freak out," Mcneill said.

"[It's] more than frustrating because ... summer's, like, your big season. So you really want to sell as much as you can over the summer. And then you gotta close or you gotta cut everything down."

Manuela Teixeira owns several businesses in Chelsea, Que., and says the power outages in the Outaouais community are happening far too often. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Most outages weather-related

Hydro Quebec communications advisor Marie-Annick Gariépy said that recent wild weather has caused power outages in the Outaouais on roughly half of the past 14 days.

"We have [had], in the two last weeks, a lot of lightning in the Outaouais region which caused a lot of damage to our to our electric lines, because we have trees that fall on the power lines" said Gariépy.

She said Hydro Quebec has brought in teams from other regions to fix problems as quickly as possible.

However, weather-related power outages can take longer to resolve because crews first have to cut down trees before restoring power, Gariépy added.

Kassandra Mcneill, co-owner and manager of MJ.M.D. Pizza De Luigi Pizza, says even short outages can affect business if they happen at peak times. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Gariépy said Hydro Quebec inspects power lines every year and regularly monitors where trees may cause problems and asks permission from owners to cut them down.

July is usually the worst month for power outages because of unstable summer weather, she added.

Green said residents want Hydro Quebec to switch the power lines that bring electricity to the town from the current ones — located in heavily forested areas — to power lines along Highway 105, where there are fewer trees.

The town has a good relationship with Hydro Quebec, Green said, adding she looks forward to sitting down with the power utility and speaking about rerouting the power.