Here's how long the May 21 storm has knocked out power

The number has been slowly, steadily dropping, but thousands of people in Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario have been without power after the damage caused by a severe storm late in the afternoon of May 21.

The windstorm was the first derecho in Canada this century, with winds peaking at 190 km/h south of central Ottawa. About 350,000 local customers were without power in the immediate aftermath.

Hydro Ottawa has described the widespread damage from the lightning and windstorm as worse than the 1998 ice storm and 2018 tornadoes.

As of Tuesday morning, about 3,500 Hydro Ottawa customers were still without power (the map below may show smaller outages not related to the storm).

Hydro One's website indicates another 6,000 or so customers in eastern Ontario were still out. A few dozen customers are without power in the Outaouais.

Hydro Ottawa's outage map also indicated Tuesday morning that some residents across the city can expect power back as late as this coming Friday, June 3.

Hydro One, meanwhile, reported Tuesday that most of the customers without power in eastern Ontario live near Tweed and Bancroft.

On its website, Hydro One said it may be several days until power is restored to remote customers in the Perth and Bancroft areas, and "a small number of customers" around Tweed may be without power for several more weeks.

Support is available from some of the hardest-hit municipalities.