Power outages hit hundreds of Nepean homes, thousands more in eastern Ontario

Hundreds of households in Nepean and thousands more in eastern Ontario are without power Saturday, and officials say it isn't expect to be restored until the evening.

Hydro Ottawa said an outage caused by a "loss of supply" from the provincial grid initially affected roughly 27,000 of its customers.

But by 1:30 p.m., that number had been cut "almost in half," according to a spokesperson.

The update followed a tweet from the utility provider just after 1 p.m. that said it was "performing emergency switching" to turn the lights back on for some customers, while waiting for provincial supply to resume.

OUTAGE UPDATE: Crews will be performing emergency switching to restore power to Hydro Ottawa impacted customers while we wait for our supply to be back. For updates: <a href="https://t.co/IQ0q5LRNyx">https://t.co/IQ0q5LRNyx</a> —@hydroottawa

The size of the Hydro Ottawa outage has continued to shrink throughout the afternoon.

As of 2:55 p.m. it was mainly located in Nepean. The local outage map shows ongoing outages near Heron Gate and in wards including College and Knoxdale-Merivale.

Hydro Ottawa said power is expected to be restored to remaining customers by 6 p.m., but noted that depends on Hydro One's restoration efforts.

Hydro One's outage map shows 6,564 customers without power in Kemptville, Ont., and another 2,399 in the rural Ottawa community of Greely, with smaller outages scattered across the region.

Power is also expected to be restored to those customers Saturday afternoon.

A notice on its website says crews are working to restore power following "high winds that moved across the province." It points to damage including downed power lines, fallen trees and large branches.

Saturday's outage comes as many in Ottawa are still recovering from the deadly derecho storm that hit the area on May 21, which caused widespread destruction and left some people without power for more than a week.