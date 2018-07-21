Algonquin College suspends some services, programs after power outage

Algonquin College is working to restore power to some parts of its Ottawa campus after a wide-scale outage took place Friday afternoon.

All regular programs and services remain suspended Saturday, other than those at the ACCE Building, until further notice and some of the school's employees were advised not to come to campus.

Power was restored Friday night to the college's residence, but several parts of the campus remain without power.

The college says the power outage was caused by a fault in the conductors running from Woodroffe Avenue and College Avenue to the central plant.

Smoke was detected on an electrical switch in one of the college's buildings. As a precaution, power was cut to parts of the campus to allow an investigation into the source of the smoke.

The college is unable to provide an estimated time on when power will be restored, according to a press release Saturday morning.