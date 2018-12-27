The house that pot built

I'm a millennial who works as a dancer, and I just bought my first house thanks to pot.

It all started back in 2010. I had just turned 18 and opened my first tax-free savings account. I had no idea how to use it as a investment tool. But I have always been a frugal spender, and made sure to put a portion of every paycheque into my savings. Now that I'm 26, I realize that was the best favour I could've done myself.

In college, I taught myself about the stock market and how to invest. But it wasn't until I visited a friend who had just become a financial adviser that I became really interested. I remember her telling me, "You need to put your money to work."

Simon Beckett performs regularly as a dancer, a job he finds rewarding — though not particularly lucrative. (Viktor S. DeVice)

So I did. I started with all $10,000 of my savings and worked hard to add about $8,000 over the next year. My initial savings were earned during during high school, working part time at a Kelsey's. I was able to save the rest by working at a Starbucks, also part time, while going to college.

As a millennial and a dancer, the idea of being able to get into the real estate market at my age never crossed my mind. It even seemed impossible. Working in the arts is very rewarding, but it does not equal a six-figure income by any means. Unless, of course, you pair it with pot.

Simon Beckett's day job is in dance, but his interest in finance led him to earn big money in cannabis stocks. (Stephanie Green)

I used weed a few times as a teenager and every once in a while as a young adult. This was not uncommon among my friends and peer group. I hadn't thought of it as a way to make money. But the combination of the growing medical marijuana market, and the increased social acceptance among many Canadians, created a perfect investment opportunity.

I waited and watched as my initial few thousand dollars blew up.

This was in 2016, two years before legalization. But even back then, I figured if Canada is progressive enough to legalize medical marijuana, it's only a matter of time before we legalize recreational use.

My next step involved researching some of the new licensed producers. I decided to invest all my savings into a handful of companies, including some of the biggest names in the industry today. Two of these companies where Aphria, and Aurora Cannabis. At the time, these were penny stocks.

With the money he earned through cannabis stocks, Simon Beckett took a two-month backpacking trip through Europe, including Prague, Czech Republic. (Simon Beckett)

Honestly, it was a bit of luck. Out of approximately a dozen companies, about half of them took off, and their stock price skyrocketed. Over the next two years I waited and watched as my initial few thousand dollars blew up.

To give you an idea, I bought into Aurora Cannabis at 50 cents a share, and sold it at just over $13 — more than a 2,600 per cent increase.

Today, I've sold most of my cannabis stocks. I made sure to exit before the post-legalization drop as many of the valuations of these cannabis companies are, in my view, extremely inflated.

With a portion of the money I made, I paid off my car, I went backpacking around Europe for two months and I purchased my first home. I decided to make it an investment property and put it on the rental market.

As I'm self-employed, I need to begin building equity and plan for the future. After all this, I still had a portion left to reinvest in the market.

So what are my next investment goals? My first goal is to purchase a second investment property in five years.

And I'm not done with marijuana. I'm currently researching cannabis companies in emerging legal markets, along with companies making edibles and CBD oils, to see if I want to invest. I'm also looking at the opportunity to open up my own dispensary once that's legal in Ontario in April.

All of this, thanks to something that was illegal just a few months ago.

Simon Beckett is a 26-year-old dancer, instructor and new homeowner in Ottawa.