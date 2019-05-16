Gatineau's 1st pot shop to open next week

The National Capital Region is about to get another pot shop — and for the first time, it'll be in Gatineau.

The shop will open next Wednesday, May 22, and will be located at 73 Boulevard de la Gappe.

This is the 15th shop to open in Quebec since the federal government legalized cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018.

The shop will employ between 15-20 people.

7 days a week

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), the government agency overseeing the production and sale of legal marijuana in Quebec, announced today that all existing outlets in the province will be open seven days a week as of Monday, May 20, crediting an increase in a reliable cannabis supply.

The SQDC had previously cut back on the shops' hours of business because of chronic shortages.

Radio-Canada reached out to Fire and Flower, a pot shop in the ByWard Market in Ottawa.

Éric Lavoie, the shop's owner, said he's not worried about competition from the new shop in Gatineau because so many of the city's residents work in Ottawa.