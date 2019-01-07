Pot shop lottery has would-be owner on edge

Rebecca Trueman has a business plan, a location and some initial investors — but it could all go up in smoke if Lady Luck isn't smiling on her come Friday.

Trueman is hoping to open a cannabis store in Carp, a community on Ottawa's western edge, but it will only happen if she's one of 25 retailers picked by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in a lottery to determine who gets the province's first cannabis retail licences.

"We found great investors, we found a great location and set up everything," she told CBC's Ottawa Morning. "Then, four days before we were able to apply for our licence, the world came crashing down."

This week a lottery will decide who will get licences to open private pot shops in Ontario come spring. There are only 25 licenses up for grabs across the entire province. 7:33

Of the 25 initial licences, only five are being earmarked for all of eastern Ontario. Ottawa could potentially end up with all five locations — or none.

The Ontario government had said for months it would not cap the number of retail stores in the province, the first of which are set to open this spring.

It abruptly changed course last month, saying it couldn't support more than 25 stores due to "severe supply shortages."

Trueman said she understands the government's rationale, but said from the perspective of a small business, it's still a bitter pill to swallow.

"[We] had taken into consideration that there may be limited supply available. We would deal with the limited supply. It would allow us to get running," she said.

"This is the new gold rush — or the green rush — and there's opportunity everywhere in this market," said Trueman, a biologist who said she was laid off from her last job before deciding to take a chance on cannabis.

If she's not among the first 25 licensees, Trueman said she might explore other options such as opening a cannabis accessory shop while she waits for more licences to become available.

The current cap is up for review in December, but Trueman is optimistic supply will catch up with demand before then.

"It's so dynamic and shifting every single day that you never know what it's going to bring."