Exhibit honours Ottawa's most illustrious guests

Elvis was here. So was Sir John Franklin, along with a host of other distinguished visitors to the capital.

A new exhibit at Ottawa City Hall features photographs and keepsakes from some of the city's most famous guests over the decades.

"Postcards from Ottawa: Traveller Tales" opens Wednesday at the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery.

"When you go somewhere, you are influenced and impacted by your journey to a place," city archivist Paul Henry told Ottawa Morning.

"But I find also the places we visit are impacted by our visits there. Famous people — or even ordinary people coming here to immigrate and settle — leave a lasting mark. That's what we've tried to capture."

Henry described some of the artifacts that will be on display for the next five years.

The exhibit at Ottawa City Hall will be on display for the next five years. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Elvis Presley's scarf

The King performed two packed shows at Ottawa's Auditorium on April 3, 1957.

"He was known for throwing scarves into the audience.… [One woman] donated a scarf and ticket stubs from the [concert] to the archives in 1996.

This is the scarf's first time on display.

The Bishop of Montreal had banned Elvis from playing there. His gyrations were thought to be obscene.

At the last moment they made a change and moved him to Ottawa from Montreal.

He played at the Auditorium, which doesn't exist anymore, it's where the [Centretown] YMCA is today. He played [two shows] and we have about 300 photos in the archives of his visit."

This scarf was thrown into the crowd by Elvis Presley during a 1957 concert in Ottawa. This is its first time on public display. (City of Ottawa Archives/MG804-1)

Lindbergh escort's fatal crash

"[American aviator] Charles Lindbergh came at the invitation of prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King in 1927.

It was Canada's Diamond Jubilee. 1917 was the middle of [the First World War] and they weren't exactly in a mood to celebrate our 50th anniversary of Confederation, so they did it for the 60th anniversary.

Just as [Lindbergh's] escort was landing at the Bowesville airport, which is now the Ottawa [International Airport], a tragedy struck where one of his escort planes, flown by Lt. Thad Johnson, crashed.

[Johnson was killed and] in about two days King organized a national state funeral.

We have a lovely collection of photographs that show the funeral procession through LeBreton Flats, beautiful shots of Ottawa in the 1920s …

If you've ever wondered what that road by the airport is all about [Thad Johnson Private], it's all about [him].

In the exhibit we have the strut from his plane."

Charles Lindbergh poses with his plane, The Spirit of St. Louis, in this 1927 photo. That same year, Lindbergh's visit to Ottawa turned tragic when one of his escort pilots died in a crash. (The Associated Press)

Sir John Franklin's letter

"He was coming back from his second overland expedition in Canada, he was looking for the Mackenzie River and he found it.

On his way back he stopped in Ottawa [in 1827] to see Lt.-Col. John By at the Rideau Canal.

He was invited by Col. By to lay the first stone of the [Canal]."