Investigators confirm tornado touched down near Beachburg, Ont.

A tornado did indeed touch down along the Ottawa River near Beachburg, Ont., earlier this week, investigators confirmed.

Strong winds and severe thunderstorms broke out across eastern Ontario and the Outaouais Tuesday night. At about 7:45 p.m., storm trackers caught a video of clouds and winds spinning in a cone formation and it appeared to touch down near Beachburg, west of Ottawa.

A team of investigators from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University went on site Thursday to determine whether a wind tunnel shaped in a cone was, in fact, a tornado.

David Sills, executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, said his team found a narrow path of damage that extends from Ontario side of the Ottawa River to the Quebec side.

It's about 5 kilometres long, and 400 metres wide.

"When we see a long narrow track like that, that's certainly tornado damage," said Sills. He added the team also found mostly tree damage, calling it "a real mess."

"Most of the trees either snapped or uprooted in certain areas," he said. "The islands in the river got hit the worst there."

WATCH | Cone captured in Beachburg amid storm: Funnel cloud spotted northwest of Ottawa CBC News Ottawa 1:00 Investigators say they have found a trail of damage near Beachburg, Ont. was likely caused by a tornado that touched down on Tuesday evening. 1:00

Environment Canada issued and then ended a tornado warning for the Kaladar, Ont., area on Thursday. The same day, a tornado caused "catastrophic" damage after it tore through Barrie, Ont., leaving several people injured and homes seriously damaged.

"This is peak tornado season across the country," said Sills. "It's no surprise."

Sills said his team is finding there's "quite a bit" of tornado activity and multiple tornado outbreaks in the Quebec and Ottawa region since 2017.

Sills said in the event of a tornado, people should get to sturdy shelter and move away from windows and doors, or go to a basement. If stuck outside with nowhere to find shelter, he advises to protect yourself from debris and to lay flat on the ground and cover the head.