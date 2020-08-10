Orléans 'underserved' by COVID-19 testing, local politicians say

Several local politicians are asking the Ottawa Hospital to open a COVID-19 testing centre in the city's east end, an area they say is currently underserved.

Orléans MPP Stephen Blais, along with councillors Matthew Luloff, Tim Tierney, and Laura Dudas wrote to the hospital's CEO Cameron Love two weeks ago asking for an east end assessment centre.

Currently, the general public can visit one of three test sites in Ottawa, including the Brewer Park Arena, but people have complained they've been forced to wait in line for hours to get that test.

A decision on whether an an east end site will be chosen for a new assessment centre has not yet been made. Yet, Luloff believes it's not a matter of if a site will be announced in the area, but when.

"It's relatively imminent when we'll have a site identified and announced."

The hospital is looking at a number of potential sites across the city, including in the east end, Dr. Alan Forster, the hospital's vice president for innovation and quality told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning in an interview last week.

Forster said he hopes to have a new centre up-and-running before school starts.

As of Sunday, the Ottawa Hospital said it didn't have an update on a new location.

Orléans Coun. Matt Luloff believes opening an assessment centre in the city's east end will alleviate some of the pressure on the three main sites that are closer to the city centre, and west end. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Luloff said the east end needs a test centre because it's difficult for seniors or residents with mobility issues to make it to the current sites, which are all located closer to Ottawa's downtown and west end.

"I'm hearing stories of people lining up and waiting quite some time for a test. I think that, you know, offering further capacity in the east will alleviate some of that pressure," he said.

Orléans MPP Stephen Blais agrees. He said the city's east end is currently "underserved."

He outlined a number of sites that could work for a new centre, including near Place d'Orléans mall, at the old Cumberland town hall, or various locations along Innes Road.

What's necessary for a potential testing site, Blais said, is that it be located along public transit routes, have sufficient parking, and also be able to accommodate the testing centre for the foreseeable future.

"We believe that COVID will be in the community for some time still and [hospital staff] want to ensure that if they open a location that they can keep it open."