Portraits of the Pandemic: Family 'porch-raits' from Ottawa's suburbs

A nurse and pediatrician, Roshena and Irfan Moledina decided to pose for their family's portrait wearing their front-line uniforms. (Lisa MacIver)

CBC Ottawa reached out to local artists and photographers who are capturing this unusual time visually, for a series we're calling Portraits of the Pandemic.

When Lisa MacIver noticed photographers in other neighbourhoods taking family "porch portraits" during the pandemic, she decided to do the same in her suburb of Riverside South. But then the mom and part-time photographer realized just how big a project she'd taken on.

"I sent out the message on Facebook and then went into an absolute panic because I realized I couldn't do it on my own. Thankfully, my friends stepped in and we hit the ground running," MacIver said.

Lisa MacIver and three friends teamed up to photograph neighbourhood families on their front porches, raising more than $10,000 for the Ottawa Food Bank in the process. 1:14 Getting to the point: Sarah Blackadder is one of four moms helping to organize porch portraits in Riverside South. She also posed with her family on their front stoop. (Lisa MacIver) As a dental hygienist and electrician, Jennifer and Ryan Riviere didn't miss much work due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, competitive hockey and ringette came to a quick halt for the kids. Jennifer Riviere also helped organize the RSS Front Steps Project. (Lisa MacIver)

Three friends from her neighbourhood pitched in to manage the finances, schedule and social media presence of the RSS Front Steps Project, leaving MacIver to focus on capturing this unusual time in her neighbours' lives.

The foursome decided to take donations as a fundraiser for the Ottawa Food bank. MacIver also reached out to Ottawa Public Health to get the OK on taking pictures from a distance.

Once she had the all-clear, MacIver asked her neighbours to come up with creative ways to illustrate their experiences of lockdown at home.

"The community has embraced it wholeheartedly. We've had photos of people with sports jerseys, with dogs, of people acting out scenes and re-enacting their life for the last months. We've got a wide variety of photos and most of them have smiles, which is the main thing."

Tatum Uchman is one of four friends raising money for the Ottawa Food Bank with their porch portraits in Riverside South. While Lisa MacIver took the photos, the others looked after the finances, social media and scheduling. (Lisa MacIver) Riverside South's Ghadban family took a comedic approach for their portrait. (Lisa MacIver)

MacIver said families looked forward to the sessions as a reason to dress up and style their hair, or just as a welcome break from the isolation. Some families opted to showcase their new daily uniform of bathrobes and messy hair, and some dads refused to take off their ball caps to reveal their now-shaggy hairdos.

"They can look back at this time and say, 'We raised money for the food bank and look, here's something we can keep from it.' Because obviously the young children won't remember this time, but their parents can point to this photo," MacIver said.

The Nadarajah family opted to pose in shades of blue, a nod to an Australian photographer Rowena Meadows and her 'Covid Rainbow' portrait series. (Lisa MacIver)

Though she normally specializes in lifestyle photography, MacIver has enjoyed the chance to flex her portraiture muscles and learn how to direct her subjects with words instead of touch. She even achieved the unthinkable — making a dog "smile" and capturing it on film.

Though families told her they struggled with good days and bad through the pandemic, she makes sure to finish each session with a shot of the parents tickling their kids.

The Kerr family opted to dress like characters from Frozen. They considered a Tiger King theme, but the parents decided against dressing their children as felons. (Lisa MacIver) Front porch series photographer Lisa MacIver snaps a self-portrait. (Lisa MacIver)

"Everybody's eye is off me. They're all laughing and playing, and for the family to come away from a photo session joking is just a hit for me," MacIver said.

The project wraps up this week as the women return to more normal work schedules, having raised over $10,000 for the Ottawa Food Bank.