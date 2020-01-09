A cauliflower stir-fry that will satisfy the carnivores at your table

Growing up in southern China, Lacey Sheng learned how to cook fragrant, vegetable-heavy dishes from her grandmother.

When she came to Canada in 2015, Sheng continued to use ingredients like cauliflower that were as readily available here as they had been back home.

For the second instalment of our series What I Bring to the Table, Sheng taught her boyfriend how to cook her family's recipe for pork and cauliflower stir-fry.

She also shared the recipe with us.

Four newcomers, four dishes from home. For this series, CBC Ottawa asked recent arrivals to make a dish from home with a Canadian friend. Here, Lacey Sheng teaches her vegetable-averse boyfriend Yoon Shin to make a fragrant cauliflower-pork dish. This video was shot by freelancer Fangliang Xu. 4:24

Pork and cauliflower stir-fry

Cauliflower: One.

Pork belly: As much as your inner carnivore craves.

Oil: Enough to thinly cover the bottom of your wok.

Dried chili pepper: Recommended if you can tolerate it.

Garlic: As much as you want.

Soy sauce: Season to taste.

Salt and pepper: Season to taste.

Directions

Chop pork belly. Marinate with enough soy sauce that all meat is slightly coloured. Cut cauliflower into small bite-size pieces. Chop garlic and chili pepper. Cook pork on medium to high heat, in oil. Add dried chili pepper and garlic. Fry for few seconds until fragrant. Add pork and fry until it's slightly browned (no raw meat). Set aside, retain the oil from pork belly in the wok. Using the same wok with the pork belly oil, stir fry cauliflower with medium to low heat (this will take a few minutes). When about 80 per cent cooked, season cauliflower with salt and pepper to taste. You can replace salt with soy sauce, if you prefer. Add pork from the previous step with the cauliflower and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until all the ingredients are mixed well. Serve with rice.

Other recipes in our series: