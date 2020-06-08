Dive in? City working out how and when to open public pools

Public pool operators across the city say they are still trying to figure out how to reopen swimming facilities now that the provincial guidelines allow the reopening of pools and splash pads on Friday.

Ontario's released the details of its "stage two" reopening plan on Monday, which allows 24 public health units, including Ottawa's, to ease COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions at the end of this week.

Among the new rules: gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, restaurants can serve food on patios and indoor and outdoor pools can reopen, including wading pools. Wave pools, water parks and water slides will remain idle for the time being — they're still prohibited.

The City of Ottawa, which owns most of the city's public pools, said in a written statement it's too early to say when its pools could see swimmers again.

"Following the Province of Ontario's announcement today regarding a regional approach to the second stage of reopening, the City of Ottawa will be reviewing the information and providing further clarity to the public on its impact on City operations in the coming days," said Dan Chenier, general manager for recreation, cultural and facility services at the city.

Community groups look at reopening

While the city mulls the opening date for its pools, non-profit and community groups are already planning for cannonballs, campers and swimming lessons.

John Rapp, executive director of the Dovercourt Recreation Association, said he and his team are meeting Tuesday to look at "stage two" and come up with a plan to reopen the city-owned pool it operates.

A child plays at the splash pad in Findlay Creek's Diamond Jubilee Park in September 2018. Splash pads and wading pools in Ottawa are also allowed to reopen as part of Ontario's "stage two" plan. (Kate Porter/CBC)

In recent weeks, members of the community have contacted Dovercourt, Rapp said, asking if it was at all possible to resume some sort of child-care during the summer, even if just for a few hours a day.

"Well, I think we can,'" Rapp said Monday, adding swimming at its pool would be a component to the child care.

He hopes Dovercourt will open for swimming lessons and partial-day mini camps the week of July 6. The organization is also considering opening the pool on hot days to the public.

As for the Ottawa's YMCA pools, they must remain closed for at least two more weeks while Ottawa Public Health conducts its inspections and reports, said Bob Gallagher, CEO of YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region.

"We're excited to hear the good health news and we're certainly looking forward to the opportunity of coming back and working with our communities," he said.

Swimming at Y pools will not be the same as before, said Gallagher.

There will likely be a reduced number of swimmers allowed in the pool and the Y is considering an appointment process to organize who can be in the pool at a given time, he said.

"There are a fair amount of details that have to be worked out," he said.

No risk of catching virus through pool water

The U.S. Centers of Disease Control says proper disinfection and operation of pools will kill the virus that causes COVID-19 and Ottawa Public Health confirms swimming pool water isn't a known spreader of the respiratory illness.

"Based on the available scientific research there is no evidence to support that the virus can be spread through water that has been properly treated," said Brent Moloughney, associate medical officer of health with Ottawa Public Health in a written statement last week.

A kid enjoys the water during the opening day of the public open air pool in Cologne, Germany, on a warm and sunny Thursday, May 21, 2020. Health officials say the virus that causes COVID-19 cannot survive in treated water. (Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

While health officials are not concerned about pool water as a transmission source — or lake or river water for that matter — there are other ways people could get infected in a swimming area that can't be ignored.

"Individuals should consider that the areas around pools and lakes, such as change rooms, beaches and docks can be transmission points for the virus because of crowding and lack of use of masks," said Moloughney.

Ottawa Public Health recommends people remain two metres apart, consider wearing masks when possible and practise hand hygiene at swimming pools, just as they would anywhere else.

"Concern about close contact should also apply when in the water and you should practice physical distancing while in the water since people may be breathing heavily, sputtering or shouting," said Moloughney.