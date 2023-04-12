Pontiac warden wants more Ontario hydro workers brought in for future outages

Hydro-Québec should bring in more crews from Ontario to restore power to the Regional County of Pontiac, Que., the county's warden says.

Four of the county's 18 subdivisions are among the last places in the Outaouais left without power after last week's ice storm.

Jane Toller, warden of Pontiac County, told CBC's All In A Day Tuesday she believes Quebec should enlist more hydro workers from Ontario to assist with restoring power in Quebec border towns.

"We are on the border of Ontario. We should have a very good relationship with Ontario. Would it not make more sense to have Hydro One pop over a bridge and come and help us?," she asked.

Jane Toller, warden for the Regional County of Pontiac, says she believes Quebec can do more to bring in Ontario hydro workers after a mass outage. (Radio-Canada)

About 1.1 million Hydro-Québec customers were without power Thursday morning at the peak of the outage.

Toller said the Outaouais enlisted the help of hydro workers from across the province — with some travelling for as many as 10 hours — but the region's proximity to Ontario should have prompted it to look across the provincial border as well.

Toller is meeting Wednesday with all 18 Pontiac mayors and expects to pass a resolution calling on Quebec Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon to bring in more Ontario hydro workers following mass outages in the future, she said.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter what the sign on the side of the truck says," she said. "We should always be finding the least expensive, most effective, most efficient solution."

Clients 'tired, impatient, frustrated'

The four Pontiac municipalities that were among the last in the Outaouais to have their power restored were Bristol, Clarendon, Thorne and Otter Lake, according to Hydro-Québec community advisor Caroline Milliard.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a few additional outages remained in other parts of the Outaouais, including in Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais, Milliard said, but the bulk of the remaining outages were concentrated in Pontiac.

"We understand that our clients are getting tired, impatient, frustrated," Milliard told Radio-Canada in an interview. "Our teams are also getting tired, but they are dedicated and devoted."

Over 300 employees, including hydro workers and other storm cleanup crews, were still working across the region on Tuesday, Milliard said.

By Tuesday afternoon, those workers were either present at — or en route to — all remaining outages, she added.

Milliard said Hydro-Québec sent workers to the region from all over the province, including south of the Laurentians near Quebec City and as far north as James Bay.

Another 18 teams of Ontario workers employed by Hydro One subcontractors also arrived Sunday, she said.

CBC reached out to Hydro-Québec with specific questions raised by Toller but did not receive a response before deadline.

"When these experiences happen, they're unpredictable, but we're stuck with them," Toller said. "There should always be some learning that comes out of them, because we can always do things better."