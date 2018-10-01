Liberal André Fortin re-elected in Pontiac

Liberal candidate André Fortin will return to the National Assembly, after being re-elected in Pontiac, CBC News is projecting.

With 15.4 per cent of the polls counted, Fortin has 57.1 per cent of the total vote, well ahead of his closest rival, Olive Kamanyana with the Coalition Avenir Québec.

Eight candidates were running in the riding, which includes a slice of western Gatineau, Que., and other communities west of the city. It has been represented by Fortin since 2014 and has been Liberal since 1970.

Fortin, who has a background in communications and as a staffer for MPs, served as the province's Minister of Transport.

His other challengers included party worker Marie-Claire Nivolon of the Parti Québecois, and activist Julia Wilkie of Québec Solidaire.