Pontiac father killed in crash described as generous, always helping others

Generous. That's how Yannick Nadon describes Guillaume Breton.

"If you needed help, he was there," said Nadon. "He was really an exemplary person who gave without ever asking and he was a kind soul. He was a generous man."

Breton, 39, died Saturday while trying to assist a driver who was stuck in a ditch in his home community of Pontiac, Que., according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

He was struck by a vehicle driving in the opposite direction after he had exited his truck.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Guillaume Breton was killed when he was struck by a car while trying to help pull a vehicle out of a ditch in the Quyon community in Pontiac, Que. (Submitted by Yannick Nadon)

Breton leaves behind a wife and two children age 10 and 12.

Nadon said his family met Breton's six years ago when their sons were in kindergarten. They became almost inseparable, playing hockey together on the same local team and often spending entire weekends at each other's house.

The night of the collision was one such occasion, Nadon said.

Huge void

Breton had picked up his son to take him for a sleepover when they came across a driver in the ditch in Quyon. He said Breton returned home to get his truck and brought his son, daughter and Nadon's son along to see the car being towed out.

But Nadon said visibility was poor because of heavy fog. A vehicle coming in the opposite direction struck Breton's truck while he was hooking up the car, killing him.

Breton was killed in this area of Quyon on Saturday. Police said he got out of his pickup truck to help someone in the ditch and was hit. (Alexander Behne/Radio-Canada)

Nadon said his friend's death leaves a huge void in their lives.

"Guillaume meant so much to our kids and to us," Nadon said. "If my son wasn't over at his house, his son was over at our house and it was just like a second family to my son."

Nadon said the community has rallied around the family, offering food and rides to the kids so they can continue their activities. A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help.

He also said people donated construction materials and helped finish the renovations that Breton, an independent contractor, had started on his family's home.