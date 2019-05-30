Pontiac, Que., lifts state of emergency
Outaouais community was hard hit by 2019 floods
More than a month after first being hit by heavy flooding, the Outaouais municipality of Pontiac, Que., has lifted its state of emergency.
In a Thursday afternoon social media post, the municipality said it was taking the step even though water levels remain high and some roads are still impassable.
"The municipal council has not renewed the state of emergency, since no new flood water is anticipated and the water continues to recede," the post said.
Nearly 6-week emergency
The western Quebec community was one of the first to declare a state of emergency, doing so on April 19.
Dozens of residences ended up being placed under mandatory evacuation orders during the crisis, particularly in the village of Quyon, Que,. where more than 100 people were ordered to leave their homes.
In the first days of the spring flooding, 72-year-old Louise Lortie Séguin died near Quyon when she crashed on a washed-out road.
The municipality also said in Thursday's post that it was moving into a "recovery phase" and that more information would be available in the coming days.
