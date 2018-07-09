Mayor, snowmobilers feud over west Quebec trail

An apparent misunderstanding between the Municipality of Pontiac, Que., and the Pontiac Snowmobile Drivers Association is threatening to boil over.

Curley Lake Road near La Pêche Lake is abandoned, and the National Capital Commission (NCC) wants to reclaim and eventually close it, blocking snowmobile access.

The association has taken to social media to express its concern about losing access to the trail, generating strong — and sometimes hateful — comments directed toward Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie.

Labadie has asked police to attend this Tuesday's city council meeting as a precaution.

A case of misinformation, mayor says

The road is a "very important" route for snowmobilers, the mayor said, and that's why she says she's fighting to keep the path open — at least for now.

She's received written confirmation that the road will be open for snowmobilers next season, but the path will eventually be closed, she said, citing correspondence between the NCC and the Municipality of Pontiac that goes back at least 30 years.

A specific closing date has not yet been determined.

But a discussion on the Pontiac Snowmobile Drivers Association's Facebook page has escalated, and the mayor said she fears for her safety after being targeted by abusive comments and insults.

Those comments have since been removed from the page.

'Like a call to arms'

"It was like a call to arms with negative comments against me," she told Radio-Canada in French. "I know that the people who wrote those comments didn't have all the information."

The mayor said she's upset people did not contact her to get the facts about what's happening with Curley Lake Road before taking to social media.

Alain Goulet, president of the Pontiac Snowmobile Drivers Association, admitted the online comments went too far. The association plans to speak at Tuesday's meeting, he added.​

Goulet said he believes the region will become a sort of cul-de-sac, negatively impacting winter tourism, if the trail is closed off. "It's a big blow to the trail network in the Municipality of Pontiac," he said.

The existing trail will eventually be replaced by a recreational trail project in an area east of the municipality, which would also be open to snowmobilers.

A vote on the launch of negotiations with the NCC on this new path will be held at Tuesday's council meeting.

Snowmobilers have said they intend to participate in large numbers.