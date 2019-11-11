Another birth unit closure coming for Pontiac Hospital

The Pontiac Hospital in Shawville, Que., will once again be temporarily closing its obstetrics unit, this time from tonight to Wednesday morning.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said the department will close at 8 p.m. Monday and won't reopen until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

It closed this past weekend because there were no surgeons available to perform emergency caesarean sections, CISSSO said.

That shortage also forced its surgical unit to shut down.

It's the seventh time this fall that the hospital has closed its birthing unit, with most closures blamed on a shortage of nurses.

Two nurses from Montreal have started filling in, but CISSSO said they aren't available this time.

Women in labour will be sent to Gatineau if their health allows. If not, there will be "qualified staff" there to care for them, CISSSO said.