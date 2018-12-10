The Pontiac Hospital in Shawville, Que., is shutting down its obstetrics department for the next three weeks due to ongoing staffing issues.

The Centre integré de santé et services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said the closure over the holidays is necessary because only eight of the 42 shifts between Dec. 13, 2019, and Jan. 3, 2020, were covered.

"We didn't want this break in service for such a long time. We're aware this is a stress for families in the Pontiac," said Marie-Ève Cloutier, director of nursing services for the CISSSO, during a French-language news conference.

This is the 10th closure of the obstetrics ward since September. The last closure was over the weekend of Dec. 6.

There are currently only four of the 12 obstetrics nurses required for uninterrupted staffing of the unit. Two of the five obstetrics doctors are expected to leave their positions in January.

Significant overtime

According to statistics obtained by CBC News, obstetrics nurses worked 582 hours of overtime in August and September. The long hours had one nurse raise the alarm over possible risks to patient safety.

Cloutier said CISSSO closes the obstetrics unit whenever it believes staffing levels are low to the point there's a risk to patients.

Cloutier said two nurses are currently undergoing job training in Shawville after joining the staff in November, while a third will begin work in January.

Although nurses from Montreal and Gatineau have been helping address the staffing shortages, that wasn't sustainable over the holidays, Cloutier said. The CISSSO is also looking at employing midwifery to provide alternative services in the longer term, she added.

Cloutier said the government is committed to keeping the obstetrics department open in Shawville.