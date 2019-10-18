Birthing unit at Pontiac Hospital closed for the weekend
Nurse shortage forces 4th shutdown at Shawville, Que., hospital this month
There will be no babies born this weekend at the Pontiac Hospital in Shawville, Que., where a staff shortage has forced the temporary shutdown of the gynecology and obstetrics unit.
In a news release, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said the department will remain closed from 8 a.m Friday until 8 a.m. Monday.
According to the local health authority, no births were expected this weekend. In case a patient does go into labour, she will be transferred to the Gatineau Hospital, CISSSO said.
CISSSO said any women who might be affected by the service interruption have been notified.
It's the fourth service interruption at the Pontiac Hospital this month. In the summer, midwives from Gatineau had to step in to help with deliveries.
So far this year, there's been an average of 10 babies born per month at the Pontiac Hospital, according to the CISSSO.
