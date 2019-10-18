Immediate reopening of Shawville birthing unit not an option, says Quebec gov't

More than two years after what was meant to be a temporary closure of the Pontiac Hospital's birthing unit, the Quebec government says there are no plans for an immediate reopening.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for maternity services at the Shawville, Que., hospital to resume. It was tabled Feb. 11 in the Quebec National Assembly by André Fortin, the Liberal MNA for Pontiac.

The governing Coalition Avenir Québec had until Friday to respond. This week, Lionel Carmant, Quebec's junior health minister, answered with a letter obtained by Radio-Canada.

In the letter, Carmant wrote that conversations between Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) and the ministry are underway "to plan various possible options to once again offer an obstetrics service to women in Pontiac."

Still, Carmant said that wouldn't happen right away because of a shortage of experienced and properly trained personnel.

The birthing unit's closure was initially only meant to last six months. It's left Gatineau, Que., and Pembroke, Ont., as the closest alternatives locals have for obstetrics.

'Horror stories'

In a French-language interview on Les matins d'ici, Fortin said reopening the unit remains a priority for his constituents.

"They hear horror stories that have happened in our region, but in other regions too, of people who had to stop on the side of the road [to give birth]," said Fortin, house leader for Quebec's Official Opposition.

"People have had less than perfect, less than desirable deliveries. And that worries people deeply, not to have these local services."

In his letter, Carmant said he's evaluating whether RIDDO, a recently formed network of emergency nurses in obstetrics, could help restore maternity services in Shawville.

"Several steps have been taken to recruit nurses, midwives and doctors but, unfortunately, [CISSSO] has seen many departures of nurses in all departments combined," Carmant wrote.

Quebec Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant said his ministry is working with CISSSO to 'plan various possible options to once again offer an obstetrics service to women in Pontiac.' (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The Coalition Avenir Québec government has a 50-point plan to upgrade its health network by 2025.

Asked whether the measures will make a difference in Shawville, Fortin said that he was waiting to see "how we are going to get there."

The MNA also said Quebec has to do a better job competing with Ontario for workers.

In the fall, Quebec announced it would provide two lump-sum payments for nursing staff who agree to settle in western Quebec.

"Working conditions are better in Ontario. Salaries are better in Ontario. Recruitment is very aggressive," Fortin said.

"So we have to improve their working conditions. We must give them a bonus in Outaouais and [Health Minister Christian Dubé] says he agrees with that."