3 days after reopening, Pontiac Hospital birthing unit to close again

The Pontiac Hospital's birthing unit is closing yet again, only three days after it reopened following its longest shutdown in the past few months.

The chronically understaffed unit will close at 8 a.m. today due to the "unexpected absence" of a surgeon, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said in a French-language media release.

It's not expected to reopen until 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, the health authority said.

The obstetrics unit at the hospital in Shawville, Que., was closed over the holidays from Dec. 13, 2019, until this Monday due to ongoing staffing issues.

The new closure will be the unit's 11th shutdown since September 2019.

Pregnant women in labour will be redirected to the Gatineau Hospital to give birth. In cases of urgent deliveries, qualified personnel will still be present at the Pontiac Hospital to offer assistance, CISSSO said.