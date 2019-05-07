Liberal Will Amos victorious in Pontiac
CBC News projects Liberal Will Amos will retain his seat in Pontiac.
The riding covers 30,586 square kilometres, stretching from Gatineau to an area about 200 kilometres north of Maniwaki, and includes towns such as Chelsea, Fort-Coulonge and the Algonquin community of Kitigan Zibi.
The riding has seen a lot of change. Its boundaries have been redrawn several times, and it's been held by the Conservatives, NDP and Liberals.
Nearly a quarter of its residents say English is their mother tongue, while 13 per cent say they have Indigenous heritage.
Amos worked in environmental protection before taking back the seat from the NDP with 54.5 per cent of the vote in 2015.
Amos was up against:
- Mario Belec of the People's Party.
- Former Air Force pilot Claude Bertrand for the Greens.
- UQO professor Dave Blackburn for the Conservatives.
- Jonathan Carreiro-Benoît of the Bloc Québécois.
- Lawyer and economic development specialist Denise Giroux of the NDP.
- Louis Lang of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.
- Shawn Stewart of the Veterans Coalition Party.
