Ottawa

André Fortin re-elected in Pontiac

CBC News projects Liberal incumbent André Fortin will remain Pontiac's MNA. 

Liberals have held seat since 1980s

CBC News ·
André Fortin, the incumbent and Quebec Liberal Party candidate, will hold onto his seat in Pontiac, CBC News projects. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

The Liberals have held this electoral district since the 1980s.

Pontiac comprises many municipalities, including Bristol, L'Isle-aux-Allumettes, Shawville, Pontiac and part of Gatineau. Its population is 73,360, with 53,696 registered electors.

Seven candidates were running in the riding, which spans 14,459 square kilometres:

  • André Fortin, Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)
  • Corinne Canuel-Jolicoeur, Coalition Avenir Québec
  • Jolaine Paradis-Châteauneuf, Parti Québécois
  • Mike Owen Sebagenzi, Québec Solidaire
  • Pierre Cyr, Green Party of Quebec
  • Terrence Watters, Conservative Party of Quebec 
  • William Twolan, Canadian Party of Québec
A map showing the borders of Quebec's electoral division of Pontiac.
Pontiac's population is 73,360, with 53,371 registered electors. (Élections Québec)
Ottawa Morning9:09What are the top issues for West Quebec voters as the Quebec election approaches?
Editors-in-chief of two local newspapers track what how the election is resonating with residents in this region.
