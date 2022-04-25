André Fortin re-elected in Pontiac
CBC News projects Liberal incumbent André Fortin will remain Pontiac's MNA.
Liberals have held seat since 1980s
The Liberals have held this electoral district since the 1980s.
Pontiac comprises many municipalities, including Bristol, L'Isle-aux-Allumettes, Shawville, Pontiac and part of Gatineau. Its population is 73,360, with 53,696 registered electors.
Seven candidates were running in the riding, which spans 14,459 square kilometres:
- André Fortin, Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)
- Corinne Canuel-Jolicoeur, Coalition Avenir Québec
- Jolaine Paradis-Châteauneuf, Parti Québécois
- Mike Owen Sebagenzi, Québec Solidaire
- Pierre Cyr, Green Party of Quebec
- Terrence Watters, Conservative Party of Quebec
- William Twolan, Canadian Party of Québec