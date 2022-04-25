André Fortin re-elected in Pontiac

CBC News projects Liberal incumbent André Fortin will remain Pontiac's MNA.

The Liberals have held this electoral district since the 1980s.

Pontiac comprises many municipalities, including Bristol, L'Isle-aux-Allumettes, Shawville, Pontiac and part of Gatineau. Its population is 73,360, with 53,696 registered electors.

Seven candidates were running in the riding, which spans 14,459 square kilometres:

André Fortin , Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)

Corinne Canuel-Jolicoeur, Coalition Avenir Québec

Jolaine Paradis-Châteauneuf, Parti Québécois

Mike Owen Sebagenzi, Québec Solidaire

Pierre Cyr, Green Party of Quebec

Terrence Watte r s , Conservative Party of Quebec

William Twolan, Canadian Party of Québec

