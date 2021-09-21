Sophie Chatel elected in Pontiac riding

Liberal Sophie Chatel has been elected in the Pontiac riding.

CBC News projects Chatel, a career civil servant, will keep the riding red. She replaced Liberal MP Will Amos as the candidate in this election.

Last election, Amos won nearly 49 per cent of the vote.

Despite the riding in flux after Amos said he wouldn't run again, the Conservative candidate Michel Gauthier, former editor-in-chief of Le Droit, was not able to sway voters blue.

The Bloc Québécois ran university student Gabrielle Desjardins ran and union lawyer Denise Giroux ran for the NDP in the riding — the only returning candidate in Pontiac.

Canada's Fourth Front co-leader James McNair also ran, along with Genevieve Labonté-Chartrand for the Free Party, David Gottfred for the People's Party, and Shaughn McArthur for the Greens.

Pontiac covers 30,586 square kilometres, stretching from Gatineau to an area about 200 kilometres north of Maniwaki, Que., and includes towns such as Chelsea, Fort-Coulonge and the Algonquin community of Kitigan Zibi.

Nearly a quarter of its residents say English is their mother tongue, while 13 per cent say they have Indigenous heritage.