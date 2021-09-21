Sophie Chatel elected in Pontiac riding
Pontiac was in flux following Liberal MP Will Amos's exit
Liberal Sophie Chatel has been elected in the Pontiac riding.
CBC News projects Chatel, a career civil servant, will keep the riding red. She replaced Liberal MP Will Amos as the candidate in this election.
Last election, Amos won nearly 49 per cent of the vote.
Despite the riding in flux after Amos said he wouldn't run again, the Conservative candidate Michel Gauthier, former editor-in-chief of Le Droit, was not able to sway voters blue.
The Bloc Québécois ran university student Gabrielle Desjardins ran and union lawyer Denise Giroux ran for the NDP in the riding — the only returning candidate in Pontiac.
Canada's Fourth Front co-leader James McNair also ran, along with Genevieve Labonté-Chartrand for the Free Party, David Gottfred for the People's Party, and Shaughn McArthur for the Greens.
Pontiac covers 30,586 square kilometres, stretching from Gatineau to an area about 200 kilometres north of Maniwaki, Que., and includes towns such as Chelsea, Fort-Coulonge and the Algonquin community of Kitigan Zibi.
Nearly a quarter of its residents say English is their mother tongue, while 13 per cent say they have Indigenous heritage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?