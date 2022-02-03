If policing can't end the Ottawa protests, then what can?

It wasn't the most confidence-inspiring of news conferences.

On the sixth straight day of protests that have immobilized the core of the nation's capital and harassed local residents, Ottawa officials gave nothing approaching a timeline of when this all might come to an end.

"I can't give you a definitive, 'It's one day, it's two days. It's one week, it's two weeks,'" Police Chief Peter Sloly told council members, and the public at large, on Wednesday afternoon.

No sense of an end date isn't what anyone wanted to hear. Even more disturbing, the chief floated the unsettling idea that policing alone won't end this mess.

The situation is fluid and potentially dangerous. Earlier this week, police apprehended a man driving toward downtown with a long gun. While the number of protesters has shrunk to hundreds today from thousands last weekend, those who remain seem determined to stay until they get what they want.

The demonstrations have gone on for nearly one week, with no obvious end in sight. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

But what they want isn't exactly clear. Some insist the national vaccine mandate for truckers must be cancelled, others want general COVID-19 restrictions — largely the provincial government's measures — lifted.

Still others fantasize about overthrowing the Liberal government with the connivance of the Governor General and the head of the Senate.

Although police are in conversations with some of the convoy "captains," these folks in no way represent all of the protesters in the city, who the chief said are associated with dozens and dozens of groups. Not to mention, there are many "lone wolf" types who have attached themselves to this protest.

Police negotiations and finger-wagging from politicians at all levels of government haven't convinced the hardcore to roll out of town. So it may be understandable that Sloly, who's been open that his approach is to de-escalate and avoid violence, can't offer an end date to this situation.

What's far less understandable is why Sloly would float the idea that politicians need to get involved in this protest for it to end, without quite saying so or stating plainly what he meant.

‘There may not be a police solution to this demonstration’ Duration 1:18 Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says the hostile and volatile nature of the convoy protest means local police may be unable to bring it to an end without national assistance. 1:18

'Element outside of the police' needed, says chief

Here's exactly what he said: "I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this."

In fact, he said that a number of times. He explained that this protest isn't a mere local event but provincial and national in scope. The demands being made by the protesters, however one may view them, are political.

And that's not any police chief's purview.

"I don't have a singular mandate in this city, this province or this country, to negotiate the end to any demonstration. There always needs to be an element outside of the police for any truly successful end to any demonstration, particularly one of this size," he said.

But asked directly by reporters what he meant, he repeated some version of his above-noted comment. Asked if by non-policing elements, he meant politicians or perhaps the military, he responded, "I think you just listed most them right there."

He didn't elaborate.

Calling in the military is a rare and unlikely scenario, unless the situation escalates to a level of ugliness none want to see.

Sloly did include asking for military help as an option, along with calling in the RCMP (no formal request has yet been made), requesting more OPP, or filing for a court injunction. He added he could only recall two incidents in recent history when the armed forces were dispatched: the Oka Crisis and the FLQ Crisis — not exactly reassuring historic examples.

So that leaves politicians.

Trudeau speaks out on anti-vaccine mandate convoy in Ottawa Duration 1:46 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says hate speech and racist symbols must not be tolerated in Canada. 1:46

It's not clear what Sloly is suggesting. Should Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or someone in his government speak with the protesters? That's not happening, say government sources. After all, some fly racist flags and drive a bus with "F-ck Trudeau" emblazoned on the side.

Does the chief think the feds should open a channel to discuss reducing pandemic restrictions? Again, this seems very unlikely. Maybe the premier should step in? But Doug Ford is in another city and doesn't seem eager to engage.

It is certainly possible that Sloly is right, that some agency that isn't his force — or the OPP, or the RCMP, or the army — needs to deal with these folks' demands. Clearly, pleading with them to leave for the good of the fed-up local community isn't working. But it's not responsible to float that possibility before he's ready to be more precise.

People hold signs outside the Ottawa Police Service's headquarters on Feb. 2, 2022, as demanding the force do more to remove protesters who've been rallying against COVID-19 public health mandates and blockading downtown streets for nearly a week. (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

One reporter asked Sloly straight out if the Prime Minister needs to get involved. The chief said, "That's a question for politicians to decide."

It was a little late to be so circumspect. Mayor Jim Watson, who was at the same briefing and is a politician, didn't answer either.

So we're left with no clear end date for this protest, with citizens starting to take things into their own hands, and with the police chief vaguely suggesting that some course of action other than policing will be needed to end it all.

Oh, and one more thing: This weekend, we expect protest reinforcements to come to town, and crowds in the downtown to swell again.

If police can't restore normalcy, then who's got the solution?