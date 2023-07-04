Watchdog clears 3 Ottawa police officers who shot man in March

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared three Ottawa police officers of criminal wrongdoing after they shot and injured a 28-year-old man with mental health issues who had shot at them.

At about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, someone called 911 to say they were worried about a man in a townhouse complex on Garden Glen Private in Nepean who had been having suicidal thoughts, had a pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle, and may have stopped taking his mental health medication, according to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) director's report released last Friday.

Police confirmed the man owned guns by searching the online Canadian firearm registry.

The incident commander notified tactical and patrol officers, and advised that their goal was to apprehend the man for a mental health assessment, the report states.

At about 10:40 p.m., one of the three subject officers called the man, but it went straight to voicemail.

Three other witness officers then approached the door, while the three subject officers followed with their rifles drawn to provide cover, the report states.

Man opened fire, was hit by return fire

There was no answer when the witness officers called out, knocked, banged on the door and then rang the doorbell. One of the witness officers drew his sidearm, flashed an attached light through a window, "immediately observed a hand holding a handgun and yelled out, 'Gun,'� multiple times."

The officers retreated. The man inside opened the door and fired in their direction, and the three subject officers immediately returned fire, wounding his right forearm and right leg. He went back in and closed the door, according to the report.

The officers regrouped near a dumpster in the parking lot. Meanwhile, the man called his mother at 10:50 p.m. to tell her he'd been drinking and was injured. She drove to the scene, was stopped by police, and told them what her son had said.

One of the subject officers then asked for a crisis negotiator to try to call the man again. Two calls were made at about 11:10 p.m. The man picked up the second call, and he was told there was an ambulance nearby ready to provide help if he was prepared to come outside.

A video recorded by neighbour Claudia Goupil from a second-floor window, and provided to CBC and the SIU, captured the man coming outside and being arrested.

Witness described 'shocking' scene

Goupil said she watched the altercation unfold from her townhouse's top window. She said she could hear and see rifle-carrying SWAT team members approach the front door of the man who was shot.

"They were trying to get him to come out with his hands up," Goupil said.

"I don't know what came first, honestly. [The gunshots] came fast, came loud. But I did hear the cop saying [the man] had a pistol in his right hand just before they fired."

Goupil said the man re-emerged from the house about 20 minutes after the gunfire.

"He was wearing just boxers, and he came out with his hands up and seemed a little bit injured," she said, adding that she knew him from the neighbourhood but not personally.

Ottawa police SWAT team members huddle at the scene in March.

The video footage taken by Goupil shows the man obeying officers' commands.

"Nothing happens in this neighborhood. So it was a little bit shocking, actually," Goupil said.

In a statement in March, Ottawa Police Association president Matthew Cox said the union was thankful none of the officers were hurt and that "incidents like this demonstrate the dangers our officers can face when responding to calls for service."

The SIU investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police, as well cases where police discharge firearms at people.