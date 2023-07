Watchdog clears 3 Ottawa police officers who shot man in March

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared three Ottawa police officers of criminal wrongdoing after they shot and injured a 28-year-old man with mental health issues who had shot at them.

At about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, someone called 911 to say they were worried about a man in a townhouse complex on Garden Glen Private in Nepean who had been having suicidal thoughts, had a pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle, and may have stopped taking his mental health medication, according to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) director's report released last Friday.

Police confirmed the man owned guns by searching the online Canadian firearm registry.

The incident commander notified tactical and patrol officers, and advised that their goal was to apprehend the man for a mental health assessment, the report states.

At about 10:40 p.m., one of the three subject officers called the man, but it went straight to voicemail.

Three other witness officers then approached the door, while the three subject officers followed with their rifles drawn to provide cover, the report states.

Man opened fire, was hit by return fire

There was no answer when the witness officers called out, knocked, banged on the door and then rang the doorbell. One of the witness officers drew his sidearm, flashed an attached light through a window, "immediately observed a hand holding a handgun and yelled out, 'Gun,'