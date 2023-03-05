SIU investigating after man shot by police in Nepean

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police in Nepean Saturday night.

In a media release Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and police officers.

The SIU said Ottawa police got a call around 9:40 p.m. Saturday from someone who told them they were concerned about the man and that he had firearms.

When officers arrived at the townhouses on Garden Glen Private, they tried unsuccessfully to contact the man by calling him on the phone and knocking on the door, the SIU said.

"Some time later, there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and police," the SIU said in the release.

According to the SIU, three police officers fired at the man, who suffered serious injuries. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

3 officers fired guns

Three officers fired their guns and the man was struck, the SIU said. He then retreated into the home and eventually surrendered.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. It's also looking for any information related to the incident, including any photos or videos.

The unit investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police, as well cases where police discharge firearms at people.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said it was at the scene but had no further comment, citing the SIU investigation.

CBC has also reached out to Ottawa police and the Ottawa Police Association for comment.