Police watchdog investigating after officer fires into stolen car

Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after an Ottawa police officer fired his gun Saturday night at the driver of a stolen car.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ottawa Police Service officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle near Donald Street around 11:15 p.m.

When the officers got out of their cruisers and approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly reversed and hit one of the officers with his open passenger door, the SIU said.

The other officer then fired into the car, the SIU said. The suspect then drove off, hitting a police cruiser in the process before abandoning the car on McArthur Avenue and running away.

As of Sunday afternoon, it was still unclear if the man who fled had been injured, the SIU said. The police officer hit by the car door was not seriously hurt, however.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that looks into incidents involving police where there's been death, serious injury or sexual assault, as well as when shots have been fired.