Police issue warning after woman bilked out of $6K in phone scam

Provincial police issued a warning Wednesday about a scam targeted at parents in which callers try to convince them that their child is in danger and money is needed to help them.

OPP said that a woman in Wellington, Ont., a lakeside town in Prince Edward County, was called in the early evening on July 3 by someone who purported to be her son.

The caller acted frantically, telling the woman he was in jail and had been involved in a serious vehicle crash.

Another man claiming to be a lawyer then came on the line to tell the victim that she had to send money immediately so that her son could be released from jail.

Police said that the victim then withdrew $6,000 from her bank account and deposited the money into another account.

The woman soon discovered her son was not in jail and that the whole scenario was invented by the callers. She contacted police to report the incident.

Keep your guard up, police advise

The swindle is similar to the so-called "grandparent scam" in which criminals target seniors whose grandchildren are falsely reported to be in trouble.

Police encourage anyone who receives a similar call to contact immediate family to verify the claims before acting.

Police also want the public to "keep their guard up" when receiving phone calls from anyone looking to solicit funds.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.