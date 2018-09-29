Police warn public after dog attacked by coyote
Ottawa police are warning residents to keep their dogs on leashes around the area of McCarthy Woods because of coyote presence.
Residents are asked not to let their animals off the leash
Ottawa police are warning residents to keep their dogs on leashes around the McCarthy Woods area because of coyotes.
The warning comes after a dog was bitten by a coyote Saturday after wandering without a leash.
Police said the warning was made in consultation with the Ministry of Natural Resources.
In late August, another dog was also attacked by a coyote in the woods near McCarthy Park.
The attack prompted residents in the area to call for coyote warning signs in areas where the wild animals are present.