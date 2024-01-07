Police warn drivers to stay safe as winter weather blasts region

With the first major snowfall of the new year — and more bad weather likely on the way this week — police are warning drivers to slow down on the roads across Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they've responded to at least nine collisions along Highway 417 since 6 p.m. Saturday.

"The OPP is reminding drivers to drive with extra caution in the snow. Leave extra room around vehicles as braking distance will be greatly reduced in slippery conditions," they wrote in a statement.

Snow began falling across the nation's capital Saturday evening.

Environment Canada said about five to 10 centimetres fell throughout the night and the weather agency is expecting that same range to fall across the region by midday Sunday.

The agency also issued a winter storm watch Sunday afternoon, noting that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow — along with freezing rain and ice pellets — could start coming down late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

It said travel could be difficult, and the storm watch could be updated to a warning in the days to come.

Warnings in Quebec too

The City of Ottawa said its crews have been out clearing streets and sidewalks. As of Sunday afternoon, there was no winter weather parking ban in effect.

OPP suggest calling 511 to check on road conditions before heading out.

Quebec's provincial police are also cautioning drivers to slow down and remove snow from their vehicles, stressing that officers will be out monitoring.

"They're going to check if you have your winter tires," said Marc Tessier with the Sûreté du Québec. As of Dec. 1, winter tires are mandatory for all drivers in Quebec.

"If snow is not removed properly, you can have a fine ... because snow on the top of the vehicle could hit another car when you're driving," he added.