Police warn drivers after several collisions on icy roads

Ottawa police are asking people to drive safely following a number of collisions across the city.

Residents are asked to drive slowly, keep their distance

Police are asking residents to drive slowly in icy road conditions. (John Rieti/CBC)

Police say the freezing rain is causing dangerous conditions for drivers in the city, and are asking drivers to slow down and keep their distance from other vehicles.  

Several of the collisions happened in the city's east end, police said. 

Police are currently responding to collisions on Innes Road and Province Avenue, Blair Road and Montreal Road, and at Russell Road and Walkley Road.

There are no reported injuries and no road closures because of the incidents, police said. 

