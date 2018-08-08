Police hunt suspects after stabbing at Kanata house party

Ottawa police are looking for suspects after an attempted robbery and stabbing at a house party in Kanata Tuesday night.

Police were called around 9 p.m. to a home on Cedar Valley Drive, where a party had spilled out onto the street. They found a 15-year-old boy with minor injuries. He was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital.

Police said they dispersed the crowd without further incident.

Police are looking for four male suspects. Three of the suspects are described as:

Five feet nine inches tall with a stocky build, curly or fluffy hair and shaved sides.

Five feet eight inches tall, skinny and wearing a dark Tru Religion T-shirt.

Five feet nine inches tall, heavyset with a beard.

There was no description available for the fourth suspect.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call them or to contact Crime Stoppers.