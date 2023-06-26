Witness heard 4 shots in fatal daytime police shooting

Bright yellow police tape cordons off a section of St. Patrick Street Monday morning, one day after police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a weapon.

Ottawa police tweeted Sunday that officers were called around 2 p.m. for an individual with a knife near the intersection of Sussex Drive and St. Patrick Street.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario's police watchdog, said two officers discharged their firearms and the man was shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

The scene remained on Monday as SIU investigators examined evidence along St. Patrick.

Jean-Claude Bergeron said the shooting happened in front of his art gallery at 150 St. Patrick St.

"I heard four gunshots and I just went out on the balcony, the entrance, and I saw a man lying down on the street and three police cars already there," said Bergeron

He said he couldn't see a knife, and CPR was initiated on scene by first responders.

Bergeron said he decided to close his gallery for the rest of the day after the incident.

Jean-Claude Bergeron owns an art gallery near where the shooting occurred. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

The SIU says it has three investigators and two forensic investigators assigned to the case, and two subject officials and two witness officials are also part of the investigation.

The unit investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police, as well cases where police discharge firearms.

Ottawa police won't comment further on the death as the SIU investigates.